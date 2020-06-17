‘Bow to the families… of great heroes’: Amit Shah pays tribute, says India is in their debt

Amit Shah said the country will always remain in debt of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country in clashes with China. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Home minister Amit Shah has paid tribute to Indian soldiers who died in a violent clash with Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday night and said their sacrifice can’t be put in words. He added that their bravery reflects India’s commitment towards safeguarding her land.

Shah’s homage followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clear message that while New Delhi wants peace, it was capable of giving a befitting reply if provoked.

“Pain of losing our brave soldiers while protecting our motherland at Galwan Valley can’t be put in words. Nation salutes our immortal heroes who sacrificed their lives to keep the Indian territory safe. Their bravery reflects India’s commitment towards her land,” said Shah in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

Indian Army has reported loss of 20 lives on its side, including that of a commanding officer of the Bihar Regiment, in clashes with China during the de-escalation process in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night. The Indian government has blamed China for not honouring a consensus reached between the two sides to withdraw and said the clashes were a result of China’s attempts to change the status quo of the line of actual control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley.

Shah went on to say that the country will always be in debt of the soldiers’ supreme sacrifice.

“I bow to the families, who have blessed Indian Army with such great heroes. India will always remain indebted for their supreme sacrifice. Entire nation and the Modi government stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Shah added.

Earlier, during his meeting with the chief ministers of states, the prime minister had said that the sacrifice of the jawans will not go in vain.

“I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important,” PM Modi said.

Also Read: ‘India wants peace but capable of giving befitting reply if instigated’: PM Modi on Ladakh face-off

According to intelligence inputs, China has suffered 43 injuries or deaths in the clashes. The deadly faceoff between the two neighbours, has marked a new low in the ties, however, both sides have disengaged at the site of the clash in Galwan Valley.

Earlier today, defence minister Rajnath Singh had also offered his condolences and said the death of Indian soldiers was extremely disturbing.

“The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army,” he said in a statement.

Also Read: Wife of Odia JCO killed at Galwan valley yet to know of husband’s death

Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, have been demanding that the government come out with a detailed account of the incident that resulted in casualties in Indian Army-- the first since October 1975 when Chinese troops had ambushed an Indian patrol in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tulung La sector killing four soldiers.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tell the country how the Chinese occupied the Indian territory, and why 20 soldiers were killed,” Congress president Sonia Gandhi said Wednesday.

The Congress chief also asked the government to clarify if Indian territory has been occupied by China and what is the government’s strategy to deal with the situation.