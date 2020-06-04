Sections
Home / India News / Boy, 16, files FIR against father for marrying him forcibly to 20-year-old

Boy, 16, files FIR against father for marrying him forcibly to 20-year-old

A 16-year-old boy approached the police in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district alleging that his father forcibly solemnised his nikah (marriage) with a 20-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 23:09 IST

By Ankur Sharma | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times Haldwani

The police said the boy alleged that his father had threatened to kill him when he refused to marry the girl. (File photo for representation)

A 16-year-old boy approached the police in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district alleging that his father forcibly solemnised his nikah (marriage) with a 20-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh, the police have booked his father and have sent the boy to child protection home in the district.

“A 16-year-old minor boy complained to them on Wednesday that his father forcibly married him to a 20-year-old girl from Rampur in UP on March 20 this year, a few days ahead of the lockdown. He also pointed out that he was not yet adult,” said Yunus Khan, senior sub-inspector at Mallital police station in Nainital.

“The boy also alleged that when the girl’s side came to know that the boy was a minor they refused to marry. But later his father persuaded the girl’s side somehow for the marriage,” said.

Khan said the boy also alleged that his father had threatened to kill him when he refused to marry the girl. “ We have registered an FIR against minor’s father under Prohibition Child Marriage Act’s section 3 (Child marriages to be voidable at the option of contracting party being a child) and section 10 ( whoever performs, conducts or directs any child marriage shall be punishable with rigorous imprisonment) and IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation),” he said.



Khan said the marriage took place in Rampur area of UP and the police have registered a zero FIR in Nainital and sent the case to Rampur for investigation. “Further investigation and arresting would be conducted by Rampur police in UP,” he said.

Dushyant Mainali, a senior advocate in Haldwani, said child marriage in this era is one of the serious crimes. “But the rare thing, in this case, is that the teenager himself complained about his father. This will set up an example for other youngsters who are forced into child marriage by their families.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Boy, 16, files FIR against father for marrying him forcibly to 20-year-old
Jun 04, 2020 23:09 IST
Cong patronising illegal liquor trade in state: Kalia
Jun 04, 2020 23:08 IST
Hectic parleys in Cong, BJP for K’taka RS berths
Jun 04, 2020 23:08 IST
Covid-19 pandemic has put 265 million people at risk of starvation: Study
Jun 04, 2020 23:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.