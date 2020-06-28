Sections
Home / India News / Boycott China Call: Bihar cancels tender of mega bridge project involving Chinese companies

Boycott China Call: Bihar cancels tender of mega bridge project involving Chinese companies

Bihar government has decided to cancel the contract for construction of an important bridge, awarded to Chinese companies, said a news agency.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bihar government’s decision comes in the wake of a popular call to boycott Chinese products and firms. (HT Photo)

The Bihar government on Sunday announced the cancellation of a tender awarded for construction of a new mega bridge parallel to Patna’s iconic Mahatma Gandhi Setu because two of the four contractors selected for the project had Chinese partners, said state minister for road construction Nand Kishore Yadav.

“2 of the 4 contractors who were selected for construction of a new bridge parallel to Mahatma Gandhi Setu, had Chinese partners. We asked them to change their partners but they didn’t, so we cancelled their tender. We have called for applications again,” Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI in Patna.

China Harbour Engineering Company and Shaanxi Road Bridge Group Company (JV) were among the bidders for the project, which was cleared by the Union government’s cabinet committee on economic affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December last year.

Maha govt puts MoUs worth Rs 5,020 crore signed with Chinese firms on hold



Bihar government’s decision comes in the wake of outrage against Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian Army soldiers on June 15. This has led to calls for boycott of Chinese products and business entities.



Earlier this week, Maharashtra government had temporarily put on hold the memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 5,020 crore recently signed with three Chinese companies and demanded the Centre to come up with a clear policy on the matter in the context of the “boycott everything Chinese” call.

The MoUs with three Chinese firms are worth Rs 5,020 crore, including Hengli Group (Rs 250 crore), Great Wall Motors (Rs 3,770 crore) and PMI Electro Mobility Solutions, a joint venture with Foton (Rs 1,000 crore).

Majority of China’s BRI projects abroad adversely affected by Covid-19: Official

The 14.500 km long project in Bihar includes the construction of a 5.634 km bridge which runs parallel to the existing four-lane Mahatma Gandhi Setu across the Ganga river on NH-19 at Patna. It also includes four vehicular underpasses, one rail-over- bridge (RoB), 1,580 mtr long one viaduct, four minor bridges, five bus shelters and 13 road junctions. The capital cost of this was estimated at Rs 29.26 billion initially and it was supposed to be completed in 3.5 years.

A confederation of Indian traders, CAIT had recently released a list of over 500 Chinese products and called for their boycott in India.

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch, affiliated with the RSS had also demanded that the Central government cancelled a tender for construction of an underground stretch of Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System awarded to Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Company Limited (STEC). Government officials had then clarified that it was not possible to cancel the contract as the project was funded by the Asian Development Bank and was against the rules.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Age no bar, as Bollywood readies to get back to work? Not really!
Jun 28, 2020 19:54 IST
Light monsoon showers likely in Chandigarh for next three days: IMD
Jun 28, 2020 19:52 IST
Summer may decide fate of leading shots in vaccine race
Jun 28, 2020 19:48 IST
‘Real match winner’: Younis Khan heaps praise on England fast bowler
Jun 28, 2020 19:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.