Boycott will make China pay heavily for provoking India: Sonam Wangchuk

Sonam Wangchuk said the boycott of Chinese goods will make Beijing pay for provoking India along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 15:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ladakhi engineer, innovator and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk has called for a boycott of Chines goods and mobile apps. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Innovator and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk whose video last week asking Indians to boycott all things Chinese in response to the stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh went viral, said the boycott would send a message to Beijing and could even spark a revolt

Wagchuk’s video from Ladakh drew over 20 lakh views in two days but he says that those should be converted into something concrete that would bite the Chinese government.

“Of course I am happy that 20 lakh people watched the video. But what matters is that people understand the message. Many people have uninstalled Chinese apps. So when crores uninstall apps. It will be a message for the Chinese government when they are intruding into India,” Wangchuk said.

He insisted the people’s “wallet power” could be an ideal supplement for the army’s capabilities to safeguard our borders in Ladakh.



“It is not only the army which will give a fitting reply to the Chinese but the people are also with the army and they will respond with their wallets,” he said.

Wangchuk said that boycott is a powerful weapon that could make China realise that antagonizing India could prove to be a costly affair.

“When traders will start cancelling orders from China it will send a powerful message to Chinese government that antagonising India will extract a huge price. The government will be apprehensive that the Chinese population may turn against it because trade is the only support for the people of that country who otherwise are like bonded labour. So if their income from trade is disturbed there could be a possibility of a revolt. It is imperative to ensure that the boycott of Chinese products is successful. I hope the conduct of Indians can become an example for the rest of the world to follow,” said the engineer-turned-education reformer who inspired Aamir Khan’s character in the Bollywood blockbuster 3 Idiots.

India’s trade deficit with China is massive at $56.77 billion. The bilateral trade between India and China was $93 billion last year after it fell by about $3 billion as both countries experienced economic slowdown.

