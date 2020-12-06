Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘BR Ambedkar’s thoughts, ideals continue to give strength to millions’, says PM Modi

‘BR Ambedkar’s thoughts, ideals continue to give strength to millions’, says PM Modi

Presidents, Prime Ministers, chief ministers and top politicians, all come forward to commemorate Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvana Diwas every year.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 08:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The term ‘parinirvana’ has a deep meaning in Buddhist traditions and refers to someone who has attained nirvana in his lifetime and after death. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, on his 64th death anniversary and said his thoughts and ideals still give strength to many. Every year, this day is observed as the Mahaparinirvana Diwas.

“Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation,” PM Modi tweeted.

The term ‘parinirvana’ has a deep meaning in Buddhist traditions and refers to someone who has attained nirvana in his lifetime and after death. December 6 is observed to commemorate Ambedkar’s contribution to society and his achievements. Ambedkar’s effort in shaping the directive principles, the formulation of the reservation system for the upliftment of the backward sections of the society, the voicing of the equal right of the Dalits have earned him an irreplaceable position in Indian political history.

Presidents, Prime Ministers, chief ministers and top politicians, all come forward to commemorate Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvana Diwas every year.



Ambedkar had led from the front along with Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi and played a pivotal role in the upliftment of the poor and backward classes of the society. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour of India, posthumously in 1990.

Millions of people and followers assemble at the Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai, on this day to pay homage to Ambedkar. This year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to people to not crowd Chaityabhoomi in Dadar in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot
Dec 06, 2020 09:13 IST
Antibody clues in animal trials raise vaccine hopes
Dec 06, 2020 05:09 IST
Britain gets ready for roll-out of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine this week
Dec 06, 2020 06:25 IST
Earthquake resistant, paperless offices: What will the new Parliament building be like
Dec 06, 2020 09:12 IST

latest news

New Zealand wrap up record win over West Indies in first test
Dec 06, 2020 09:12 IST
Earthquake resistant, paperless offices: What will the new Parliament building be like
Dec 06, 2020 09:12 IST
20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot
Dec 06, 2020 09:13 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: Delhi’s private hospitals violating Covid-19 norms and all the latest news
Dec 06, 2020 09:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.