Brazilian man commits suicide in Rishikesh after separation from British partner

Dehradun: A 49-year-old Brazilian man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in an ashram in Rishikesh, days after he separated from his British partner, police said on Friday.

Police found a suicide note in which the man said he was depressed as his partner had left him. The note quoted from the Bhagwad Gita, saying he would now meet God, police officials said.

The Brazilian had been living in the ashram at Muni ki Reti area of Rishikesh with his partner, a 34-year-old British woman, since March 17. He allegedly committed suicide on Thursday evening.

RK Saklani, the officer in-charge of Muni Ki Reti police station, said, “The man committed suicide by hanging himself in his room in the ashram between 3 pm and 4 pm on Thursday. Police came to know about it at around 4.30 pm.”

He added, “Police reached the spot and found him hanging. During the primary investigation, we found his tablet [computer] in which he left a suicide note, saying that he loves his partner very much but was upset as she was living separately in another room for the last few days.

“It was found he was depressed about the development and decided to end his life.”

Saklani said the man and woman met about three years ago in Thailand, where they reportedly fell in love and got engaged.

“Both had come to the same ashram last year also. This time, however, he was in depression. He seemed to have also been influenced by the teachings at the ashram, as he mentioned the Bhagwad Gita in his suicide note and said he will now meet God after ending his life,” Saklani said.

He added, “As of now, it seems to be a suicide case with no foul play involved.

“We have informed the Brazilian embassy in New Delhi. A probe is on into the incident as per legal proceedings.”