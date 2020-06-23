‘Break the Chain’ music video launched in Tripura to spread awareness on Covid-19

Music video ‘ Break the Chain’ launched in Tripura to spread awareness against Covid-19 (HT Photo)

Amidst rise in Covid-19 figures in India, some videographers and movie enthusiasts from Tripura made a music video ‘Break the Chain’ to spread awareness against Covid-19. The music video, the first of its kind in the state, was made in Kokborok, an indigenous language and also in Malayalam, spoken mostly in Kerala.

Besides entertainment, the music video showed pandemics of the past like cholera, Spanish flu, plague while asking people to deal bravely with the pandemic. The seven minutes video was shot both in Tripura and Kerala.

Performers of ‘Jaduni Khorang’, a music band from Tripura, are associated with the music video.

In Kokborok, Jaduni Khorang means ‘in the beloved’s voice’.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

Govind Debbarma, a Jaduni Khorang vocalist, said, “The video will be available in local TV channels in Tripura and Kerala besides social media like Facebook, YouTube. The government’s awareness campaign is lacking in the villages. That’s where I felt we needed to do something.”

He added that another Kerala-based musician Rajiv Thomas sang the song in Malayalam.

“The music video will help in enhancing awareness against the coronavirus in the villages,” said Lok Sabha MP Rebati Tripura after launching the music video on Tuesday.