Sections
Home / India News / Govt announces results of Swachh Survekshan 2020, Indore once again retains top spot

Govt announces results of Swachh Survekshan 2020, Indore once again retains top spot

In category of population of less than 1 lakh, Maharashtra’s Karad bagged the first position, followed by state’s Saswad and Lonavala.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 11:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mysuru had won the award for the cleanest city of India in the first edition of the survey, while Indore has retained the top position for three consecutive years (2017,2018, 2019). (PTI)

Indore is India’s cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country.

The city has bagged the spot fourth time in a row. Gujarat’s Surat on second spot and Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai on third.

Also read: Swachh Survekshan 2020: All you need to know about India’s cleanliness survey

In category of population of less than 1 lakh, Maharashtra’s Karad bagged the first position, followed by state’s Saswad and Lonavala.

Best performing states in terms of overall performance were divided in two categories- states with over 100 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and states with less than 100 ULBs. In the first category, Chhattisgarh bagged the award for the second time and Jharkhand won the award in the second category.



A total of 129 top performing cities and states were awarded by Minister of Civil Aviation of India Hardeep Singh Puri in the virtual programme called ‘Swachh Mahotsav’. This programme was organised by the ministry of housing and urban affairs. PM Modi, who was originally supposed to announce the results, could not attend the event.

Mysuru had won the award for the cleanest city of India in the first edition of the survey, while Indore has retained the top position for three consecutive years (2017,2018, 2019).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amitabh o resume KBC’s shoot, Zarina defends son Sooraj
Aug 20, 2020 11:57 IST
Sushant’s friend says actor was dating Sara, she ended it after Sonchiriya
Aug 20, 2020 11:51 IST
Author forgets to roll up car window, stranger does this and leaves a note
Aug 20, 2020 11:45 IST
Education ministry plan recommends use of CSR funds to overcome digital divide
Aug 20, 2020 11:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.