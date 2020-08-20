Govt announces results of Swachh Survekshan 2020, Indore once again retains top spot

Mysuru had won the award for the cleanest city of India in the first edition of the survey, while Indore has retained the top position for three consecutive years (2017,2018, 2019). (PTI)

Indore is India’s cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country.

The city has bagged the spot fourth time in a row. Gujarat’s Surat on second spot and Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai on third.

In category of population of less than 1 lakh, Maharashtra’s Karad bagged the first position, followed by state’s Saswad and Lonavala.

Best performing states in terms of overall performance were divided in two categories- states with over 100 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and states with less than 100 ULBs. In the first category, Chhattisgarh bagged the award for the second time and Jharkhand won the award in the second category.

A total of 129 top performing cities and states were awarded by Minister of Civil Aviation of India Hardeep Singh Puri in the virtual programme called ‘Swachh Mahotsav’. This programme was organised by the ministry of housing and urban affairs. PM Modi, who was originally supposed to announce the results, could not attend the event.

