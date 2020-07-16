Sachin Pilot moves court against Rajasthan speaker’s disqualification notice

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot moved court on Thursday against the disqualification notice issued by the Rajasthan assembly speaker CP Joshi to him and other MLAs supporting him.

The ruling Congress has sought their disqualification from the assembly for ‘anti-party activities’

Despite Pilot categorically ruling out joining the BJP amid the power tussle with the Rajasthan unit, the party alleged that he was colluding with the opposition party to topple the state government.