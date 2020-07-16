Sections
Home / India News / Sachin Pilot moves court against Rajasthan speaker’s disqualification notice

Sachin Pilot moves court against Rajasthan speaker’s disqualification notice

The ruling Congress has sought their disqualification from the assembly for ‘anti-party activities’

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 13:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Editd by Ashutosh Tripathi,

Rebel leader Sachin Pilot moves court against Rajasthan speakers’s disqualification notice (PTI)

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot moved court on Thursday against the disqualification notice issued by the Rajasthan assembly speaker CP Joshi to him and other MLAs supporting him.

Despite Pilot categorically ruling out joining the BJP amid the power tussle with the Rajasthan unit, the party alleged that he was colluding with the opposition party to topple the state government.

