Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / SAD quits NDA over farm bills, says party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

SAD quits NDA over farm bills, says party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal quits NDA, decision taken at the party’s core committee meeting

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 22:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former Punjab Chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in presence of Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition at the Centre over the passage of contentious farm bills, the Punjab party’s president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Saturday.

The announcement came days after SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur resigned as a minister from the Union Cabinet over the farm bills.

All leaders in the party’s core committee were unanimous in deciding that the SAD can longer be part of the NDA, said Sukhbir Singh Badal.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SAD quits NDA over farm bills, says party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Sep 26, 2020 22:39 IST
Reform in UN need of the hour, says PM Modi; questions global body’s response to Covid-19
Sep 26, 2020 21:52 IST
KKR vs SRH live: Gill, Morgan key for KKR in chase
Sep 26, 2020 22:47 IST
Meeting between Fadnavis and Sanjay Raut sparks speculations, sets tongues wagging
Sep 26, 2020 22:45 IST

latest news

Meeting between Fadnavis and Sanjay Raut sparks speculations, sets tongues wagging
Sep 26, 2020 22:45 IST
Plan to upgrade Ludhiana’s fire infra doused by admn neglect
Sep 26, 2020 22:39 IST
IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- KKR innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights
Sep 26, 2020 22:32 IST
SAD quits NDA over farm bills, says party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Sep 26, 2020 22:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.