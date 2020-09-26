SAD quits NDA over farm bills, says party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition at the Centre over the passage of contentious farm bills, the Punjab party’s president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Saturday.

The announcement came days after SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur resigned as a minister from the Union Cabinet over the farm bills.

All leaders in the party’s core committee were unanimous in deciding that the SAD can longer be part of the NDA, said Sukhbir Singh Badal.