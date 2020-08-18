Sections
Home / India News / Union home minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for post-coronavirus care

Union home minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS, Delhi for post-coronavirus care

He was complaining of fatigue and body aches for last 3-4 days, Dr Aarti Vij, the chairperson of AIIMS’ media and protocol division, said.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 10:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray,

Amit Shah was discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on August 14 after testing negative for Covid-19. (PTI)

Union home minister Amit Shah was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday night for medical care after recovering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) last week.

“Sh Amit Shah, Honourable Home Minister has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for last 3-4 days. He has tested negative for Covid -19. He has been admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital,” Dr Aarti Vij, the chairperson of AIIMS’ media and protocol division, said.

He was discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on August 14 after testing negative for Covid-19.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Properly handling border dispute with India part of Xi Jinping doctrine, says Chinese foreign ministry
Aug 18, 2020 10:53 IST
Union home minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS in Delhi for post-coronavirus care
Aug 18, 2020 10:55 IST
Slowed by Covid, 100 cities must race to reach clean air targets
Aug 18, 2020 10:44 IST
Prabhas’ next film titled Adipurush, could be an adaptation of Ramayana
Aug 18, 2020 10:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.