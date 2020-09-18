Sections
Brics NSAs discuss anti-terror plan

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 04:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Contrary to speculation, there were no bilateral discussions by the Indian and Chinese NSAs on the margins of the meeting against the backdrop of the border standoff. (Mohd Zakir/HT file photo)

The national security advisers of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (Brics) grouping on Thursday discussed a draft anti-terrorism strategy that is expected to be approved at an upcoming summit.

The five NSAs, who joined a virtual meeting hosted by Russia, also discussed challenges and threats to global, regional and national security. Contrary to speculation, there were no bilateral discussions by the Indian and Chinese NSAs on the margins of the meeting against the backdrop of the border standoff.

“This was a virtual meeting and bilateral talks are not possible in this format,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told a weekly news briefing.

A statement issued by the Russian side after the meeting said the five countries had prepared a draft anti-terrorism strategy that will be submitted for approval during the upcoming Brics summit.



The draft strategy reflects fundamental aspects of the Brics states, such as respect for sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs, adherence to international law and recognition of the UN’s central role in security matters, the statement said.

Also read: Ball in Beijing’s court: MEA on parleys

The NSAs also discussed biological security cooperation and information and communications technology security, and there was a proposal to continue work on a system for countering security threats in the sphere of information.

The participants expressed concern over the escalation of tensions around Iran, Venezuela and Syria, according to the Russian statement. It added that the Brics states are cooperating within the framework of building a multi-polar system based on justice and equality.

There was no official word from the Indian side on the outcomes of the meeting, which was chaired by Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s security council, and joined by Indian NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese NSA Yang Jiechi, Brazil’s M Innosencio, and South Africa’s minister of state security Ayanda Dlodlo.

The Russian side also criticised the deployment of weapons in space by the US and the use of outer space for military operations. It also proposed the creation of new mechanisms in the field of countering epidemiological threats and to conduct expert consultations on bio-safety in the Brics format. The five countries agreed to work on deepening coordination at key international organisations and forums, especially the UN.

