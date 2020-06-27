Sections
Home / India News / Bridge collapses near India-China border, new one built within 5 days

The bridge, crucial for supplying ration to the army and the ITBP men near the Indo-China border, had also cut off about 7,000 people living in various villages after its collapse.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 21:47 IST

By BD Kasniyal| Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Pithoragarh

BRO officials and local police monitoring the resumption of traffic after the construction of new Bailey bridge in Pithoragarh on Saturday. (HT Video)

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) replaced a collapsed Bailey bridge, which is about 65 kms away from Indo-China border, with a new one in Munsiyari town of Pithoragarh on Saturday morning, said officials.

The new bridge was constructed near the old one which had collapsed on June 22 after an overloaded trailer carrying an excavator tried to cross it despite several warnings from the BRO workers working near the spot. The bridge, crucial for supplying ration to the army and the ITBP men near the Indo-China border, had also cut off about 7,000 people living in various villages after its collapse.

“We have built a new 120-feet long Bailey bridge in about five days of time after the collapse of the old one. With the new bridge, the connectivity to about 15 villages has also been restored from today morning at 11 am,” said PK Rai, a BRO official working in the area.

Rai added, “The bridge has also made it convenient for security personnel to access their posts near the Indo-China border in Johar Valley area.”



At the time of the bridge collapse, there was construction work going on for another bridge. On June 23, police booked the injured trailer driver for negligent driving and causing property damage on the complaint of a BRO official.

