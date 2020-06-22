Sections
Home / India News / Bridge near Line of Actual Control collapses into rivulet in Uttarakhand

Bridge near Line of Actual Control collapses into rivulet in Uttarakhand

Two people, including the trailer driver and the operator of the excavator, were injured. The condition of one person is said to be serious, said police.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 21:20 IST

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The police said that during the probe it was found that the trailer was transporting the excavator to a road construction project of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the Lilam Valley near the LAC. (HT Photo)

A Bailey bridge, about 65 kms away from the Line of Actual Control (LAC), collapsed into a rivulet after an overloaded trailer carrying an excavator tried to cross it despite several warnings in Munsiyari area of Pithoragarh district on Monday morning, said police.

Two people, including the trailer driver and the operator of the excavator, were injured. The condition of one person is said to be serious, said police.

According to Mohammed Asif Khan, station house officer, Munsiyari police station, “The incident happened at around 9 am near Dhapa bend on the road towards the LAC.”

“At the time of the incident, there was construction work going on for another bridge near the collapsed one which was not in a good condition. When the trailer came there, the workers warned the driver not to cross it by claiming it will collapse as it can bear the load of only a four-wheeler at a given time. However, the driver tried to cross it, resulting in the accident,” said Khan.



The police reached there soon after the incident and rushed the two persons to a nearby hospital with the help of locals.

Khan said, “Of the two, the trailer driver - identified as Godhan, a resident of Almora district - is in stable condition while the other identified as Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Punjab, is serious.”

The police officer said that during the probe it was found that the trailer was transporting the excavator to a road construction project of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the Lilam Valley near the LAC.

“After the collapse of the bridge, the area beyond that has been cut off as there is no other way to cross it. The BRO officials have said that they will soon repair the collapsed bridge to resume connectivity in the next 7-8 days after removing the damaged vehicles from the spot,” said Khan.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

State cabinet nod to ‘Digital Punjab’ for grievance redressal on single platform
Jun 22, 2020 21:53 IST
26 more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, tally rises to 727
Jun 22, 2020 21:52 IST
India’s top hockey player delighted to reconnect with families
Jun 22, 2020 21:45 IST
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is now NFC certified
Jun 22, 2020 21:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.