Sections
Home / India News / ‘Brilliant guy both in studies and duties’: Col B Santosh Babu lived his dream in the Indian Army

‘Brilliant guy both in studies and duties’: Col B Santosh Babu lived his dream in the Indian Army

Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu completed his Class 12 from Sainik School under the ministry of defence in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 11:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu’s father, B Upender, said he lived his ambition to join the armed forces through his son. (HT photo)

Thirty-seven-year-old Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu wanted to be with the Indian Army since he was a boy.

Babu, who was one of 20 Indian soldiers killed during a “violent face-off” with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday night in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, even completed his Class 12 from Sainik School under the ministry of defence in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district.

He then joined the premier National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune and the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun.

The resident of Suryapet in Telangana was commissioned into the 16 Bihar regiment in 2004 and was posted in Jammu for the first time. Since then, he had been working on the borders in various locations.



His father, B Upender, said he lived his ambition to join the armed forces through his son.

Also read | What is China trying to achieve: 5 experts weigh in

“In fact, I wanted to join the army in my student days. But somehow the family circumstances did not permit me. I realised my dreams through my son,” the 63-year-old said.

Upender described his son, who was promoted as a colonel in February, as a “brilliant guy both in studies and duties”.

“I never expected that he would desert us like this. But I am proud he gave up his life for the country,” he said.

“I am shocked. But I am also feeling proud for my son who laid down his life in service of the country,” his mother, who was more composed than her husband, said.

The colonel is survived by his mother Manjula, wife Santoshi, nine-year-old daughter Abhigna and four-year-old son Anirudh. His wife and children live in Delhi.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Insta following surges overnight
Jun 17, 2020 12:19 IST
HSBC revives plan to axe 35,000 jobs: Report
Jun 17, 2020 12:14 IST
TS Inter Result 2020: Manabadi Telangana 1st, 2nd year results to be declared tomorrow at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
Jun 17, 2020 12:11 IST
Mortal remains of Col Santosh Babu arrive in Hyderabad
Jun 17, 2020 12:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.