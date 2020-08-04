Brothers stab each other to death in late night brawl in Ghaziabad

Police at the crime scene where two brothers killed each other in Rajiv Colony, Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT PHOTO)

Two brothers aged 32 and 28 died after stabbing each other in a brawl in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad area late Monday night, the Ghaziabad police said Tuesday.

Both were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed soon after, police said.

Mohan Lal (28) and his brother Sagar Kumar (32) alias Mota got into a brawl outside their uncle’s house near their own house in Rajiv Colony. Police said both were drunk and inflicted multiple injuries on each other.

“There was some household dispute between the two and soon there was heated exchange of words which resulted in the bloody fight. As both were allegedly inebriated, they picked up knives from the house and inflicted multiple injuries to each other. This resulted in critical injuries and blood loss. After the police were informed they were rushed to the hospital but both succumbed,” said Manish Mishra, superintendent of police (city).

“There was no motive behind the fight but small domestic disputes between the two brothers which finally ended in two murders. There is no issue about the property as their house is small, about 50 square yards,” he added.

The police said that Sagar was married and had a two-year-old son and a daughter born 10 days ago. His younger brother Mohan Lal was unmarried but used to stay in the same house with Sagar.

“Soon after the incident, their cousin lodged a complaint and we registered a case of attempt to murder. But later the men died so the case will have no suspect or victim now,” said an officer from the Sahibabad police station.

The two men were the second and third among four siblings in the family and worked as daily wage earners. Their elder brother, Ujagar Lal, stays in Nandgram while the youngest brother stays in the same house with the two victims besides their father.

Family members refused to speak to reporters.

“There had been altercations between the two brothers in the past but the one which ensued on Monday night turned fateful for the family. They were drinking together but ended up in a fight after which they picked up knives and stabbed each other. The family is poor and we neighbours are trying to help them out in performing the cremation and also helped them complete the post mortem formalities,” said Sujit Giri, a neighbour and husband of the local councillor.