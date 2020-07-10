Sections
Home / India News / BS Yediyurappa to ‘work from home’ after staff test positive for Covid-19

BS Yediyurappa to ‘work from home’ after staff test positive for Covid-19

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa said he would be giving directions and suggestions online.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 14:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa urged people to adhere to the guidelines as a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus. (Photo @CMofKarnataka)

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who was set to hold a meeting with all 198 corporators of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to review the Covid-19 situation on Friday, said today he would be working from home as a precautionary measure after staff members at his office-cum-residence tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am going to discharge my duties from home from today for the next few days in view of some of the staff in the office-cum-residence Krishna testing positive for coronavirus,” the CM said in a statement. Noting that he was healthy, Yediyurappa appealed to the people not to panic. He said he would be giving directions and suggestions online.

Meanwhile, a few hours ago, the CM did sent birthday wishes to defence minister Rajnath Singh on Twitter. The chief minister’s office was seen tweeting about a 10,100 bed facility at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.

 



A few days ago, the CM’s residence was shut for sanitisation after a relative of a police constable posted there was infected by the virus.

The chief minister urged people to adhere to the guidelines as a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus.

The total number of Covid-19 infections in the state on Thursday crossed the 30,000 mark as it reported its biggest single day spike of over 2,200 new cases and 17 related fatalities, taking the toll to 486, the Health department said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Heavy rains in many parts of Tamil Nadu, may continue for next 24 hours: Report
Jul 10, 2020 15:44 IST
China vows retaliation against US sanctions over Xinjiang
Jul 10, 2020 15:42 IST
Biggest US banks set for worst quarter since financial crisis
Jul 10, 2020 15:43 IST
ATK Bagan need to hire professionals to run things: Bhaichung Bhutia
Jul 10, 2020 15:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.