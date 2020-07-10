BS Yediyurappa to ‘work from home’ after staff test positive for Covid-19

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa urged people to adhere to the guidelines as a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus. (Photo @CMofKarnataka)

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who was set to hold a meeting with all 198 corporators of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to review the Covid-19 situation on Friday, said today he would be working from home as a precautionary measure after staff members at his office-cum-residence tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am going to discharge my duties from home from today for the next few days in view of some of the staff in the office-cum-residence Krishna testing positive for coronavirus,” the CM said in a statement. Noting that he was healthy, Yediyurappa appealed to the people not to panic. He said he would be giving directions and suggestions online.

Meanwhile, a few hours ago, the CM did sent birthday wishes to defence minister Rajnath Singh on Twitter. The chief minister’s office was seen tweeting about a 10,100 bed facility at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.

A few days ago, the CM’s residence was shut for sanitisation after a relative of a police constable posted there was infected by the virus.

The chief minister urged people to adhere to the guidelines as a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus.

The total number of Covid-19 infections in the state on Thursday crossed the 30,000 mark as it reported its biggest single day spike of over 2,200 new cases and 17 related fatalities, taking the toll to 486, the Health department said.