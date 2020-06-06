Sections
BSF constable commits suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 20:49 IST

By S Kareemuddin, Hindustan Times Bastar

The team of BSF’s 157th battalion was returning after a search operation when Kumar shot himself with his AK-47 rifle between Ghoda, just a few metres before reaching the camp. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)

A head constable of the Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Kanker district on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place in Pakhanjore area of Kanker district in the morning.

Inspector General (IG) Police, Bastar, Suderaj P told Hindustan Times that the deceased, Suresh Kumar, was returning after an anti-Naxal operation from the nearby jungle.

The team of BSF’s 157th battalion was returning after a search operation when Kumar shot himself with his AK-47 rifle between Ghoda, just a few metres before reaching the camp, the IG said.



“The primary investigation suggested that the soldier had some family problem. We are talking to his family members,” said the IG.

On Wednesday, the Chhattisgarh government to contain the incidents of suicides launched ‘Spandan Campaign’ and instructions were issued to the superintendent of police and all commandants of armed forces of the state.

Director General of Police (DGP), Chhattisgarh, DM Awasthi has issued an order in this regard and instructed that the order should be adhered to strictly.

The government will do counselling and provide other help to soldiers posted in difficult areas of the state.

