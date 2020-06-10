Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / BSF constable dies of Covid-19 at AIIMS, 14th death in paramilitary forces

BSF constable dies of Covid-19 at AIIMS, 14th death in paramilitary forces

This is the 14th Covid-19 death in the paramilitary or the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including five in the CISF, four in the CRPF and one each in the SSB and ITBP.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 17:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The 35-year-old constable was deployed for law and order duty with the Delhi Police. (Image used for representation). (PTI PHOTO.)

A BSF constable died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths in the Border Security Force (BSF) to three due to the infectious coronavirus disease, a statement from the force said on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old constable was deployed for law and order duty with the Delhi Police.

He was admitted to the Delhi hospital on June 5 after he complained of weakness and cough. “Constable Vinod Kumar Prasad died on June 9 at the AIIMS in Delhi. He was deployed on law-and-order duty with the Delhi Police and admitted to the AIIMS on June 5 with weakness and cough,” a Border Security Force spokesperson said.

ALSO READ| Six BSF personnel test Covid-19 positive in last 24 hours, force’s tally now at 282



This is the 14th Covid-19 death in the paramilitary or the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including five in the CISF, four in the CRPF and one each in the SSB and ITBP.



The constable’s Covid-19 test results came negative on June 6, but his condition deteriorated on June 8 and he breathed his last on Tuesday at the AIIMS ICU, the spokesperson said. His test results of June 8, however, had returned positive.

The about 2.5 lakh personnel-strong force has had a total of 535 coronavirus positive cases till now, of which 435 soldiers have recovered and been discharged.

Earlier last month, several BSF soldiers had tested positive for the coronavirus disease from other states like West Bengal, Tripura as well as among those posted in the national capital.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Everyone’s struggle is different, says Mona Singh
Jun 10, 2020 17:27 IST
BSF constable dies of Covid-19 at AIIMS, 14th death in paramilitary forces
Jun 10, 2020 17:27 IST
Preity Zinta gives husband Gene Goodenough ‘a Goodenough haircut’
Jun 10, 2020 17:26 IST
Fear of Covid-19 sparks demand for electric crematorium in Haridwar
Jun 10, 2020 17:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.