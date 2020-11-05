BSF detects trans-border tunnel in Jammu’s RS Pura

BSF personnel stand near a tunnel, originating from Pakistan, beneath the Indo-Pak international border fence, in J&K's Samba district, detected on August 29. (PTI)

BSF has detected a trans-border tunnel in RS Pura sector in Jammu district, said officials on Thursday.

BSF Jammu frontier IG NS jamwal said, “The tunnel is around 170 metres inside the Indian territory and it caved in near Pindi post of the BSF on RS Pura sector.”

The tunnel originated from Shaheen and Pasban posts of Pak Rangers, he said. “It appeared that they started digging it during monsoon season and before they could open it in our territory, it collapsed. It was being dug beneath paddy fields and water has inundated it,” said the IG.

The tunnel was detected on Wednesday when a portion of paddy filed caved in suddenly.