BSF DG visits Indo-Pak international border in Jammu to review security scenario

The BSF field commanders apprised Deswal about various ongoing construction works on the border and constraints being faced during their implementation. (File photo for representation)

Amid spike in ceasefire violations and intrusion bids along the Line of Control, the director general of Border Security Force (BSF) SS Deswal visited the Indo-Pak international border in Jammu sector to review the security scenario on the strategic frontier.

“Director General BSF SS Deswal visited the area of Jammu frontier on Saturday and Sunday He was accompanied by Additional DG S Panwar, IG BSF Jammu Frontier NS Jamwal and other officers,” said a BSF spokesman.

Jamwal briefed the DG about complexities of management of Jammu border under prevailing security scenario.

“DG BSF also reviewed the border domination plan. He visited the critical areas of entire border stretch and held discussions with various field commanders and senior police officers regarding border domination and other security measures being adopted,” said the spokesman.

The BSF field commanders apprised Deswal about various ongoing construction works on the border and constraints being faced during their implementation.

DG BSF also interacted with jawans and patiently attended to their issues.

He stressed about the importance of physical fitness and exhorted the border troops to engage themselves in regular fitness exercises and games.

He also planted various saplings in the border posts of the BSF to give it a look of green border. Deswal also stressed upon the idea of cultivation of land ahead of fencing with the help of BSF, which can provide security to the farmers.

Amid stiff resistance by Pakistan, the BSF recently restored Ranbir canal in RS Pura and Arnia sectors on international border.

Much to the glee of farmers, BSF stood guard to workers, who desilted the canal.

Ranbir canal is the major source of irrigation for farmers in Jammu region. Constructed in 1905, it is considered to be the lifeline of Jammu. Total length of canal is 59.55 kms and it was the game changing project, which laid the foundation of rapid transformation of rural agricultural economy in Jammu. The famous Basmati rice of RS Pura owes its cultivation primarily to Ranbir canal.

DG BSF also reviewed the prevailing Covid-19 situation and precautions being taken and advised the troops to indulge in physical activities and increased immunity to deal with this pandemic.