BSF jawan arrested by Punjab police in drug smuggling case

Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the personnel, a resident of Gurdaspur district in Punjab.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 12:04 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

A pistol, 80 bullets of 9mm calibre gun, 2 rounds of 12 bore rifle, 2 magazines and 3 mobile phones have been recovered from the jawan, officials said. (HT Archives. Representative image)

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan posted along the International Border in Jammu has been arrested by the Punjab police in a drug smuggling case, officials said on Sunday.

The jawan, whose name was not immediately available, was posted with a BSF unit deployed in the Samba sector of Jammu.

A pistol, 80 bullets of 9mm calibre gun, 2 rounds of 12 bore rifle, 2 magazines and 3 mobile phones have been recovered from the jawan, they said.



The BSF guards the over 3,300 kms long border with Pakistan running across the states of Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

