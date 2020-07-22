BSF jawan dismissed for trans-border drugs and weapons smuggling

Sections
BSF Constable Sumit Kumar was found to be involved in drugs and weapons smuggling at the international border.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 23:31 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jammu

The BSF personnel was apprehended from his place of duty at the international border with Pakistan. (HT Photo/Representative use)

The BSF on Wednesday dismissed Constable Sumit Kumar, a resident of Gurdaspur in Punjab, for his involvement in drugs and Hawala racket.

Kumar, deployed in Samba sector of Indo- Pak International Border, was apprehended on information given by Punjab Police on July 11 linking him to smuggling, connivance with anti-national elements and transborder criminals.

BSF moved swiftly to apprehend Sumit Kumar from his place of duty at the Indo- Pak International Border and recover a 9 mm pistol, two magazines, 80 rounds of 9 mm ammunition; two rounds of 12 bore ammunition from his possession.

A case was registered against him at PS Katarpur (Jalandhar Rural) under section 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 212 (harbouring offender) and 216 (Harbouring offender who has escaped from custody) of the Indian Penal Code. He was also booked under Section 24/25/59 of the Arms act and Section 29/61/85 of the NDPS act.



On July 13, Punjab Police had also recovered Rs 32.30 lakh from his house at Gurdaspur.

A departmental court of inquiry completed in record time found Sumit Kumar guilty of conniving with anti-national elements and trans- border smugglers and of facilitating trafficking of narcotics and weapons from his place of duty in the month of July, 2020.

He will remain in Punjab Police’s custody till the case is finalised. Inspector General of BSF Jammu, N S Jamwal said that Punjab Police is investigating this case in which a total of eight persons including Kumar and one army personnel have been arrested so far.

