Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / BSF officer crawls 150 feet into tunnel used by Jaish terrorists, finds Pak imprint

BSF officer crawls 150 feet into tunnel used by Jaish terrorists, finds Pak imprint

While Indian intelligence agencies are trying to find the names and antecedents of the four Jaish operatives, people aware of the probe said it was clear the attackers stayed inside the tunnel before moving out on the moonless night on November 19.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 06:09 IST

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

LOC : Line of actual control near India - Pakistan border in Jammu - Kashmir region- HT Photo by Nitin Kanotra (HT photo)

The director general of the Border Security Force (BSF), Rakesh Asthana, on Monday ordered intensified patrolling of the international border with Pakistan in the Samba and Rajouri sectors of Jammu & Kashmir with the objective of unearthing more cross-border tunnels like the one used by the four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists who were killed in a gunfight on November 19.

While Indian intelligence agencies are trying to find the names and antecedents of the four Jaish operatives, people aware of the probe said it was clear the attackers stayed inside the tunnel before moving out on the moonless night on November 19.

Further evidence of this, the people added, came from an Indian soldier (Commandant Rathore of 173 battalion) crawling 150 feet into the tunnel used by the Jaish terrorists and recovering packets of biscuits and other food wrappers. The manufacturing date of the “Master Cuisine Cupcake” biscuits, a Lahore-based product, was May 2020, and the expiry date was November 17, 2020.

Also Read | Pak attackers, killed in Nagrota encounter, were commando trained who walked 30 km into India in moonless night



The people cited above suggested that there must have been a Pakistani spotter, perhaps a Ranger, on the other side of the border to guide the operatives when to safely move out of the tunnel. Intelligence inputs said that the four terrorists were launched from the Shakargarh camp of JeM, and moved towards Mawa in district Samba, between the Ramgarh and Hiranagar sectors. The pick-up point was Jatwal village -- the village bang opposite it on the Pakistani side is Nagwal, which falls under Bari Manhassan near Shakargarh.



The plan was foiled when a truck carrying the freshly infiltrated militants was intercepted by security forces on the outskirts of Jammu city on November 19, and the four terrorists were killed in a gunbattle.

Also Read | 200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role

A case has been registered into the incident at the police station in Nagrota, and recoveries from the bodies show that the terrorists had plans for a major operation -- they were carrying Rs 1.5 lakh in Indian currency, wire cutters, Chinese Black Star pistols, and grenades, apart from assault rifles and nitrocellulose fuel oil explosives, which were also used in the 2019 Pulwama attack.

After the discovery of tunnel, Asthana asked for special tunnel inspection teams to trawl the international border as the entire belt is sensitive to infiltration by JeM. Other Pakistani groups, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al Badr are known to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LOC) further north from the Uri and Kupwara sectors.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BSF steps up patrols along Pak border, looks for more terror tunnels
Nov 24, 2020 06:09 IST
What could be the cost of another lockdown?
Nov 24, 2020 04:55 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nov 24, 2020 02:01 IST
As vaccine trials end, where do Covid-19 treatments stand?
Nov 24, 2020 05:35 IST

latest news

LIVE: England to cut quarantine period for arrivals from abroad
Nov 24, 2020 06:31 IST
Covid-19 on rampage, east to west
Nov 24, 2020 06:30 IST
Delhi HC bars IIT engineer from accessing WhiteHat Jr’s communications
Nov 24, 2020 06:25 IST
A refreshing Thiem for the tennis world
Nov 24, 2020 06:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.