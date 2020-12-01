Sections
Home / India News / BSF officer killed in firing by Pakistani troops along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

BSF officer killed in firing by Pakistani troops along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

The firing from across the border in Tarkundi area of Mendhar sector was “unprovoked”, officials said.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 14:03 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni, Press Trust of India

BSF officer killed in firing by Pakistani troops along LoC in J-K’s Poonch (ANI/ Representative photo)

A Border Security Force (BSF) officer was killed on Tuesday as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to firing on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The firing from across the border in Tarkundi area of Mendhar sector was “unprovoked”, they said.

Indian troops retaliated effectively to silence the Pakistani guns, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

