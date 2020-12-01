Sections
Home / India News / BSF officer killed in Pakistan firing along LoC in Rajouri

BSF officer killed in Pakistan firing along LoC in Rajouri

Indian troops retaliated effectively, said the officials

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 15:23 IST

By HT correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Jammu

SI Paotinsat Guite of 59 Battalion of the BSF. (Sourced)

A BSF officer was killed in Pakistan firing along the LoC in Rajouri district on Tuesday morning. BSF IG NS Jamwal said, “On Tuesday, Pakistan Army restored to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rajouri sector on the Line of Control in which BSF Sub Inspector Paotinsat Guite who was deployed at FDL of BSF attained martyrdom while displaying conspicuous act of bravery in not only retaliating to the enemy fire but also saving many of his colleagues. Martyred SI P Guite displayed the highest degree of dedication and devotion to duty and laid down his life in the line of duty.

Jamwal stated that martyred Guite was a gallant and sincere borderman. “The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” he said.

Border Security Force has retaliated strongly and effectively on Pakistan Army posts. “The martyrdom of the Border man will not go in vain. Border Security Force salutes the braveheart on BSF Raising Day,” he said.

The mortal remains of the martyr will be sent by air to Imphal and then to his native place Maphoukuki Post- Lamlong in Manipur, where his last rites will be performed with full state honours.

“In this hour of grief, BSF stands in solidarity with the bereaved family of martyr,” said the IG.

