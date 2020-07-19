BSF recovers 64 kg of heroin floated from Pakistan in Ravi river

BSF sources said a boat patrol at Nangli Ghat found the contraband floating in the Ravi. The packets of heroin were tied in four cloth pipes held together with a rope and concealed with water hyacinth. (Sourced)

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 60 packets of heroin, weighing a total of 64.3kg, from the border outpost at Nangli Ghat near Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab on Sunday.

BSF deputy inspector general (DIG) and public relations officer BS Rawat said the heroin was being smuggled into India from Pakistan through the Ravi river.

BSF sources said a boat patrol at Nangli Ghat found the contraband floating in the Ravi. The packets of heroin were tied in four cloth pipes held together with a rope and concealed with water hyacinth.

This is one of the major seizures made by the BSF in the recent past.