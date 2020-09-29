BSF recovers huge cache of arms from Mizoram-Bangladesh border; 3 held

The three arrested men (sitting on the floor) along with the recovered arms and ammunition. (BSF )

In one of the biggest seizures in the Northeast in recent years, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the Mizoram-Bangladesh border in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to a BSF release, the recovered arms include 28 AK series assault rifles, a 5.56 mm AK 74 rifle, one carbine, 28 magazines, 7894 ammunition and two ‘khukhri’ daggers.

“Reliable information was received by the BSF about an attempt being made by anti-national elements to smuggle arms and ammunition into Indian territory through Mizoram,” said the release.

“The source who brought this information was questioned in detail and it was found that the information seemed reliable. It was learnt that they were bringing in AK series rifles along with lot of ammunition for some insurgent group,” it added.

Accordingly an operation was planned under the supervision of Kuldeep Singh, DIG-BSF based at Aizawl and second in command SK Pillai with a team of personnel from the 90th battalion of BSF based in Mamit district.

“It was seen in the late hours that two pickup vehicles were approaching from West Phaileng, on the Mizoram side, which was stopped and the BSF personnel took control of the vehicles and disarmed its 3 occupants,” the release said.

The occupants were identified as Lalhuapzuapa (56), Liansanga (46) and Vanlalruata (25), all residents of Aizawl.

On checking the vehicles, it was found that they had cavities in which the arms and ammunition were being carried. Besides the arms and ammunition, the BSF team also recovered Rs 39,020 from the 3 people, who were later handed over to the Mamit district police.

“This is one of the biggest seizures of arms and ammunition in northeast in the past many years. The alert BSF troops were able to foil the designs of anti-national elements to supply arms and ammunition and create disturbance in Mizoram,” the release said.