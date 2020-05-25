BSF’s exchange of sweets on Eid reflects India’s current ties with Pak, Bangladesh

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) patrol near the international border at Hiranagar sector in Jammu, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. The Pakistan Army resorted to shelling of mortars and small arms from across the Line of Control (LOC) and the International Border (IB) in Poonch, Baramulla and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring two people. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_12_2019_000189A) (PTI)

The continuing tension between India and Pakistan also showed on the festival of Eid this year when the customary exchange of sweets between the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistani Rangers didn’t take place , reported PTI. However, the much improved relations with Bangladesh meant that the two sides exchanged sweets on the holiest festival of Muslims on Monday.

India and Pakistan’s relations have rarely been normal but have worsened from time to time including the current streak of tensions that peaked after Pulwama terror attack on February 14, 2019 that killed at least 40 CRPF personnel. India held a Pakistan based terror group responsible for the attack and carried out air strikes to destroy a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror hideout in Pakistani territory of Balakot. That led to a dogfight between the two countries’ fighter planes. The tensions only escalated after India’s decision to abrogate Article 370-- which granted Jammu and Kashmir special status-- and bifurcate the state into two union territories. India has since then accused Pakistan of trying to push even more militants into Jammu and Kashmir to destabilize the region and attract international attention.

Incidents of cross-border terrorism haven’t ceased even as nations around the world are busy fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian military establishment has said that the Pakistan is now pushing a greater number of militants through its launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC).

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

In the view of the situation, the exchange of sweets did not take place at any location along the India-Pakistan international border from Jammu to Gujarat, the officials quoted by PTI said.

According to the official, the BSF had gone ahead and offered sweets during Diwali last year as well as on its raising day-December 1- and also on the Republic Day on January 26, but it was not met with reciprocation by the Pakistani side.

However, the BSF exchanged sweets with its Bangladeshi counterpart-- Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) -- all along the eastern front. India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-km-long international border.

“BSF and BGB share a very cordial relationship. Both the countries share a similar culture, traditions and festivals.

The warmth and bonding between the countries and border-guarding forces reflect during several occasions, when they share the joy of festivals, including during Eid,” a statement issued by the south Bengal frontier of the BSF quoted by the PTI said.

The south Bengal frontier guards 903 km of the India-Bangladesh border.

“BSF troops up to the border post level conveyed their best wishes to their companions of Bangladesh. The pleasantries for BGB headquarters were shared at Petrapole (land-border crossing in West Bengal),” the statement added.

The BSF, during these events, convey its best wishes and good health to its partner, the BGB, with a hope of a better future ahead, it added.