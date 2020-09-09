BSF shoots dead 2 smugglers in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar

BSF troopers shot dead two smugglers who were trying to infiltrate into Srigaganagar from Pakistan. (Representive image/HT PHOTO)

Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled an infiltration attempt along the border with Pakistan and shot dead two armed smugglers near Sriganganagar in Rajasthan Tuesday night, officials said Wednesday.

BSF troopers seized arms and ammunition, drugs and Pakistani currency from the slain intruders who tried to cross the border fence.

“During the intervening night of September 8 and 9, on specific intelligence about narcotics smuggling from Pakistan to India side of the border outpost Khayaliwala in Sriganganagar, alert BSF troops foiled a nefarious attempt by armed smugglers and shot dead two smugglers,” a BSF official said.

On searching the area, the BSF found two pistols, 28 rounds of ammunition, eight packets of narcotics, one night vision device, Rs 13,000 in Pakistani, one national identity card no 31103-7254202-1 in the name of Shahbaz Ali S/o Mustaq Ahmed along with the bodies of the intruders.

The BSF and police have launched a search operation in the area and an FIR has been registered at Gajsinghpur police station.

The shooting comes less than three weeks after the BSF shot dead five intruders, who were trying to cross over to Indian territory from Pakistan, in a village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

An AK-series rifle and a pistol were recovered from the site where the intruders were killed near Dal village of Bhikhiwind sub-division in the district.