BSF shoots down 5 intruders at India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

AK-47 rifles were also recovered from the intruders.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 11:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Tarn Taran

BSF jawans seen along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar. (HT Photo/Representative Purposes Only)

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down five intruders, who were trying to cross over the Indian territory from Pakistan a village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, officials said on Saturday.

Personnel from BSF’s 103rd battalion have also recovered an AK-series rifle and a pistol from the site where these intruders were killed near Dal village of Bhikhiwind sub-division in the district, they added.

They observed suspicious movements across the fence on the other side of the border near the Dall border outpost around 5am. According to people familiar with the developments, two men at that point of time were trying to sneak into India.

They were challenged but continued their movement which prompted the troops to open fire. After the firing, a search operation was launched following which they found five dead bodies.



“The search operation is still going on. It is yet to be ascertained if those who were shot down are Pakistanis. An AK-series rifle and a rucksack have been recovered so far. We can tell about the motive of the accused once the operation is finished,” said a senior BSF official.

