BSF to lodge protest with Pakistan Rangers, show photographic evidence of tunnel

The tunnel was discovered on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba sector. (HT PHOTO)

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday said that it would soon lodge a strong protest with Pakistan Rangers with photographic evidence of a trans-border tunnel.

On Saturday, the BSF detected the trans-border tunnel originating in Pakistan and entering India through Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba sector.

“The BSF will soon lodge a formal protest with Pakistan Rangers with pictorial evidence along with a written note,” said BSF Jammu Frontier Inspector General, NS Jamwal.

He said that the trans-border tunnel that originated in Pakistan was being dug from about 500 yards of the Rangers’ Afzal post.

“It would not have been possible for the rogue elements to dig the tunnel without their (Rangers) knowledge, approval and guidance,” said Jamwal

However, Pakistan Rangers remain in denial mode to any such activity whenever detected and conveyed to them, he added.

The BSF IG also informed that there were no tell-tale signs, which could suggest successful infiltration.

“The markings on sand bags to reinforce the mouth of the tunnel had recent dates of August 18 and 20. So, it was a fresh activity, which has been detected well in time.”

Around 10 plastic sandbags, which had ‘Karachi and Shakargarh’ written on them have been recovered from the opening of the tunnel. The bags have a manufacturing and expiry date printed on them.

The tunnel’s opening was around 170 meters from the international border. It opened into a farmer’s field.

In September last year, the BSF had launched a massive operation along the International Border (IB) with Pakistan to detect underground cross-border tunnels The BSF also uses ground penetrating radars to detect tunnels. In the past, infiltrators have attempted digging underground tunnels in Hiranagar, Samba, RS Pura, Pallanwala and Munawar Tawi.