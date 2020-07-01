Sections
Home / India News / BSNL 4G tender cancelled after DoT excludes Chinese companies

BSNL 4G tender cancelled after DoT excludes Chinese companies

The Central government had instructed BSNL to not use Chinese equipment for the upgrade, which is likely to cost Rs 7,000-8,000 crore

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 13:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(HT Photo)

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Wednesday, two days after the Centre hit delete on 59 Chinese mobile apps, cancelled tender to upgrade government-owned telecommunications companies BSNL and MTNL’s 4G services, officials familiar with the development said.

The Central government had instructed BSNL to not use Chinese equipment for the upgrade, which is likely to cost Rs 7,000-8,000 crore. The new process was likely to disqualify Chinese companies.

Mahesh Uppal, a consultant on telecom regulation, said: “India may be the second largest producers of mobile phones, but 75% of the internal components come from China, that will make it difficult to make the sudden switch.”

The five key players in the electronics manufacturing, he said, are Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, Huawei and ZTE, with the last two being Chinese companies.



Huawei was also due to participate in the 5G spectrum trials, which are still at the proposal stage, according to DoT officials.

The DoT is in consultation with private telecom service providers to encourage the use of equipment manufactured in India.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Coronavirus in unpredictable, no room for complacency’: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Jul 01, 2020 13:21 IST
SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2019, JHT tier 2 results delayed, check details here
Jul 01, 2020 13:18 IST
With five fresh casualties, Bihar’s Covid-19 death toll mounts to 68
Jul 01, 2020 13:17 IST
It’s about talent, not platform: TikTok influencers after app ban
Jul 01, 2020 13:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.