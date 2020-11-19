BSP chief Mayawati’s father dies, Adityanath, Akhilesh express grief

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati’s father Prabhu Dayal died at the age of 95 in New Delhi on Thursday, the party said in a statement.

In a condolence message, BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said, “Prabhu Dayal, father of party chief and former chief minister Mayawati, died at the age of 95. The workers and office bearers of the party pray for the peace of the departed soul and strength to the grief-stricken family to bear the loss.”

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath expressed grief on the demise of Mayawati’s father. He called the BSP chief to express his condolences.

Later, in a tweet, the chief minister said, “The death of Prabhu Dayal is very sad. My condolences are with Mayawati and the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Ram for peace to the departed soul.”

In a tweet, Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also condoled the death of the BSP chief’s father.