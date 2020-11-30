Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / BSP demands UP govt reconsider decision on law against ‘love jihad’

BSP demands UP govt reconsider decision on law against ‘love jihad’

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP Cabinet had cleared the ordinance, proposing a maximum punishment of 10 years and fine for “love jihad” related offences on November 24.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 11:24 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Lucknow

BSP supremo Mayawati. (HT photo)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said that the party demands that the government reconsider on Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020.

“The ordinance regarding religious conversion brought by UP government in haste against love jihad is full of doubts. In the country, forceful and deceitful religious conversion is not acceptable. Many laws are already in place regarding the issue. The government should reconsider the decision on the law. The BSP demands,” Mayawati said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP Cabinet had cleared the ordinance, proposing a maximum punishment of 10 years and fine for “love jihad” related offences on November 24.

The new ordinance mandates a jail term of one to five years, with Rs 15,000 penalty for religious conversion for marriage or through force.

Also Read | UP Police file first FIR under ordinance against forced religious conversions

For conversion of minors and women of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes community, there will be a jail term of 3-10 years with Rs 25,000 penalty.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal signals ties with India are warming up but China keeps them on the edge
Nov 30, 2020 12:04 IST
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Nov 30, 2020 11:36 IST
CPWD blames Oppn for muted microphones in RS during farm bills’ passage
Nov 30, 2020 12:01 IST
Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Nov 30, 2020 09:46 IST

latest news

AR Rahman becomes BAFTA Breakthrough India ambassador
Nov 30, 2020 12:09 IST
Odisha NEET first seat allotment result 2020 declared at ojee.nic.in, here’s direct link
Nov 30, 2020 12:08 IST
Iran begins funeral for slain military nuclear scientist
Nov 30, 2020 12:06 IST
Using water cannons on farmers amid cold wave cruel: Shiv Sena
Nov 30, 2020 12:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.