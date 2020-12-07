Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / BSP extends support to ‘Bharat Bandh’ call by farmers

BSP extends support to ‘Bharat Bandh’ call by farmers

The BSP is among several political parties, including the Congress and the AAP, that are supporting the nationwide strike called by farmers.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 13:07 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Lucknow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) party chief Mayawati extended support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by protesting farmers. (PTI Photo)

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday extended support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by protesting farmers, with party chief Mayawati appealing to the Centre to accept their demands.

In a tweet on Monday, she said, “Farmers are protesting against three farm laws and are demanding their withdrawal. Farmer organisations have given a ‘Bharat Bandh’ call on December 8, and the BSP supports it. Along with this, it appeals to the Centre to accept the demands of farmers.”

The BSP is among several political parties, including the Congress and the AAP, that are supporting the nationwide strike called by farmers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Akhilesh Yadav sits on dharna outside home; over hundred SP workers held
Dec 07, 2020 13:32 IST
Govt unlikely to share draft amendments with farmers before talks: Report
Dec 07, 2020 13:44 IST
Centre has received nearly 40,000 corruption complaints related to Covid-19
Dec 07, 2020 11:13 IST
PM Modi-led Central Vista ceremony allowed, all other work on site stopped
Dec 07, 2020 12:17 IST

latest news

Gaganyaan likely to be delayed by a year due to Covid-19
Dec 07, 2020 13:45 IST
Anupam Kher’s new book will help those who are ‘bogged down by pandemic’
Dec 07, 2020 13:43 IST
Study reveals sweetened beverages affect cardio-metabolic health
Dec 07, 2020 13:46 IST
Govt unlikely to share draft amendments with farmers before talks: Report
Dec 07, 2020 13:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.