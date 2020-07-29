BSP files writ petition in HC over defection of 6 MLAs to Cong in Rajasthan

Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday filed a writ petition in Rajasthan High Court against the merger of six of its MLAs with the Congress party in state.

In a statement, the BSP chief called the merger of her MLAs with the Congress “unconstitutional”. The BSP had announced on Tuesday, it will move the Rajasthan high court against the merger. Mayawati said the BSP had extended an “unconditional” support to Congress to keep “communal forces” at bay after the 2018 assembly elections.

She alleged that Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot merged the MLAs with the Congress out of “malicious intent”.

“In Rajasthan, after elections results, the BSP gave unconditional support of all its six MLAs to Congress. Unfortunately, chief minister Ashok Gehlot, out of his malicious intent and to damage the BSP, merged them with Congress in an unconstitutional. He did the same even in his last tenure,” Mayawati said on Tuesday. She said the party is willing to even move the Supreme Court if the need arises.

“The BSP could have gone to the court earlier too but we were looking for a time to teach Congress party and CM Ashok Gehlot a lesson. Now we have decided to go to the court. We will not let this matter alone. We will go even to the Supreme Court,” Mayawati said.