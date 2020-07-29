BSP moves Rajasthan HC, challenges merger of party MLAs with Congress

The Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) on Wednesday filed a petition in the Rajasthan high court (HC), seeking disqualification of six lawmakers, who had contested on BSP symbol in Rajasthan assembly polls in 2018, and later merged with the ruling Congress government last September.

The six BSP members of Rajasthan legislative assembly (MLAs,) who had merged with the Ashok Gehlot–led government, are Sandeep Yadav, Tijara MLA, Wajib Ali (Nagar), Deepchand Kheria (Kishangarh Bas), LakhanMeena (Karauli), and Rajendra Gudha (Udaipurwati).

“The merger of these six MLAs is unconstitutional. The BSP didn’t merge with the

Congress, either at the national level or the state level. As per law, parties merge, but not legislators. Besides, these MLAs didn’t submit their resignations and as a result, the BSP’s national secretary had issued a whip. They are liable to be disqualified under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India, which deals with anti-defection,” said Dinesh Garg, the BSP counsel.

The BSP whip directed its party MLAs to vote against the Ashok Gehlot-led government in any assembly proceedings, including the no-confidence motion, amid the rebellion within the ruling Congress’s ranks led by sacked deputy CM Sachin Pilot and supported by 18 other dissident lawmakers.

On Tuesday, Madan Dilawar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator, had also filed two petitions in the HC, seeking disqualification of the six BSP lawmakers, who had merged with the Gehlot-led government on September 18, 2019.