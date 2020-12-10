Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / BSP slams UP govt over Jalaun gang rape, terms Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao slogan ‘farce’

BSP slams UP govt over Jalaun gang rape, terms Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao slogan ‘farce’

BSP National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government has failed to provide protection, security and dignity to the women.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 12:24 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni, Lucknow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has slammed the Yogi Adityanath government on the Jalaun gang rape case and said that the government’s slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ is just a “farce”. (PTI)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has slammed the Uttar Pradesh government on the Jalaun gang rape case and said that the government’s slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ is just a “farce”.

Speaking to ANI, BSP National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government has failed to provide protection, security and dignity to the women.

“The government slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ is just a farce. I think the Yogi government has failed to provide protection, security and dignity to the women and girl children of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has failed to protect Dalits and poor and it is for this reason that there was a Hathras incident. There were many incidents subsequently in Uttar Pradesh before that also that have been gang rapes,” he said.



Two juvenile boys allegedly raped a minor girl in Sandi Village of Jalaun district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Awadhesh Singh said that the age of two accused is between 11-14 years.

“A case has been registered after we received a complaint about the rape of a minor girl. The victim sent for a medical check-up. Her condition is stable. One of the accused is around 11-12 years and the other is around 13-14 years old. A team of police has been deployed in the village,” Singh said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Traffic restrictions continue on Delhi borders as farmers carry on with protest
Dec 10, 2020 12:16 IST
10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
Dec 10, 2020 10:53 IST
‘Surgical strike’: Raut’s retort to claim of ‘Pak-China hand’ behind stir
Dec 10, 2020 11:45 IST
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh alleges security lapse during party chief JP Nadda’s visit to Bengal
Dec 10, 2020 11:53 IST

latest news

Parliament: From a circular building of Rs83 lakh to a Rs970-crore triangular edifice
Dec 10, 2020 12:25 IST
BSP slams UP govt over Jalaun gang rape, terms Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao slogan ‘farce’
Dec 10, 2020 12:24 IST
Indian scientists identify new potential drug treatments for Covid-19
Dec 10, 2020 12:22 IST
Google ‘Year in Search 2020’: Coronavirus, IPL among top global trends
Dec 10, 2020 12:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.