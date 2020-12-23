Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / BTP withdraws support from ruling Congress govt in Rajasthan

BTP withdraws support from ruling Congress govt in Rajasthan

In the 200-member Rajasthan assembly, Congress has 105 MLAs, BJP-71, RLP-3, CPI (M)-2, BTP-2, RLD-1, and 13 legislators are independents and 3 seats are vacant.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 22:17 IST

By Sachin Saini, Hindustan Times Jaipur

The BTP, which supported CM Ashok Gehlot during the political crisis and Rajya Sabha polls earlier this year, was miffed with the ruling party as it chose BJP over it in Zila Pramukh elections in Dungarpur. (HT PHOTO.)

The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) which has two MLAs in the Rajasthan assembly, on Wednesday, announced the withdrawal of support to the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.

The BTP, which supported Gehlot during the political crisis and Rajya Sabha polls earlier this year, was miffed with the ruling party as it chose BJP over it in Zila Pramukh elections in Dungarpur.

BTP state president Velaram Ghoghra said, “We supported the ruling government during the political crisis and Rajya Sabha polls but they betrayed us in the Zila Pramukh elections. Congress joined hands with BJP to prevent BTP from forming the board in Dungarpur Zila Parishad; therefore, we have announced the withdrawal of support.”

He said during the crisis, a 17-point memorandum was submitted but despite the assurances, it was not fulfilled. The Congress MLA levelled allegations of acceptance of a bribe of Rs 10 crore by BTP MLAs to defame them.



He also alleged that the Congress party’s local leadership neglected the party. Ghoghra said that intimation about withdrawing support had been forwarded to the Governor, Chief Minister and assembly speaker.

In the 200-member Rajasthan assembly, Congress has 105 MLAs, BJP-71, RLP-3, CPI (M)-2, BTP-2, RLD-1, and 13 legislators are independents and 3 seats are vacant.

Commenting on the development, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the entire incident of BTP will be analysed and if there is any misunderstanding it will be cleared. “We believe in giving respect to all and everyone will be taken together for the development of the state,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Summit called off due to Covid, mutually agreed, underline India, Russia
by HT Correspondent
Folk singer who hosted Amit Shah’s lunch in Bengal caught in BJP-TMC tug of war
by HT Correspondent
Congress demands Karnataka CM’s resignation over corruption allegations
by HT Correspondent
Covid-19: List of states that have imposed night curfew and other measures
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri

latest news

Domestic air passenger traffic grew 22 per cent in November: ICRA
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Widening of Ludhiana’s BRS Nagar Canal bridge: Taken by surprise, commuters fume over bottleneck
by HT Correspondent
Buddha nullah pollution : Ludhiana MC ropes in students to spread awareness
by HT Correspondent
Logistics firms reap ‘vaccine economy’ benefits as EU gears up for roll-out
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.