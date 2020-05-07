Sections
Home / India News / ‘Buddha is the symbol of India’s self-realisation’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s Buddha Purnima address

‘Buddha is the symbol of India’s self-realisation’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s Buddha Purnima address

He said that India is working in the interest of the world and would continue doing so for the entire humanity.

Updated: May 07, 2020 09:48 IST

By Hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi said India is selflessly fighting for the world in the fighting the pandemic. (YouTube/Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday linked India’s success with Lord Buddha’s teaching as he addressed a virtual session on Buddha Purnima.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s keynote address:

Lord Buddha had said that the mind is supreme, and is the basis of Dhamma, that the mind is at the forefront of all the tendencies. That’s why, since our mids are connected, we don’t feel the lack of physical presence. It’s a pleasure to be amongst you, but the situation now is not conducive. That’s why, be it from afar and through the medium of technology, I got the opportunity to speak to you and I’m happy about that.

During this difficult time of coronavirus lockdown, there are several people around us who are working 24 hours to help others, to maintain law and order, to cure infected persons and to maintain cleanliness, by sacrificing their own comforts. All such people deserve appreciation and honour.



Today, there is a mood of distress in the world. At this time, teachings of Lord Buddha become all the more relevant. He said that people must continuously strive to overcome difficult situations to wriggle out of them. To stop after getting tired is not any alternative.

The four truths given by Lord Buddha namely compassion, mercy, equanimity towards pleasure and pain, and accepting everything as it is have been our constant inspiration. Even today, you can see that without any selfishness and discrimination, India is standing strongly behind anyone on the crisis, in the country and anywhere in the world.

This is the reason why many ountries remembered India in these times of crisis and India left no stone unturned in extending help. While making every possible effort to save every countryman, India is also sincerely fulfilling its global obligations.

Buddha is the symbol of both realisation of India and self-realisation of India. With this self-realisation, India is working in the interest of the world and would continue doing so for the entire humanity.

