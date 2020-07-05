Built in 10 days, world’s ‘largest’ Covid-19 care facility to admit patients from today

India’s biggest Covid-19 treatment facility with 10,000 beds at the campus of Radha Soami Satsang Beas in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur will start admitting patients from Sunday.

The Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital (SPCCCH) will function as an isolation centre for mild and asymptomatic patients of the coronavirus disease. It was created by the South Delhi District administration with the support of the Union ministry of home affairs in just 10 days.

“This facility has been created to provide stress-free and mindful isolation to the patients,” a government release said.

It has been linked to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital and Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital. And its referral tertiary care hospitals are Lok Narayan Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

Covid-19 patients from all over Delhi will be admitted at the centre through respective district surveillance officers.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has decided to name different wards at the facility after the Indian Army soldiers who died fighting the Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15.

Here are the details of the centre:

* The centre is 1,700 feet long, 700 feet wide or roughly the size of 20 football fields and has 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.

* The hospital, which will be cooled by 18,000 tons of air-conditioners, has mud floor covered by carpets and then topped with vinyl sheets for easy cleaning.

* Relatives of patients won’t be allowed inside the gates.

* The Delhi government has provided administrative support and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will be the nodal agency operating the centre. Volunteers from the religious sect of Radha Soami Beas will also help run the centre.

* ITBP will run the first 2,000 beds at present with the help of its 170 doctors and specialists and more than 700 nurses and paramedics.

* Ten per cent of the centre’s beds will have oxygen facility in case a patient develops severe breathlessness and requires tertiary hospital care.

* The facility is divided into three sections: the largest for the patients, another for nurses and doctors, and the third will serve as the command section. There will be 116 sections of 88 beds each for patients.

* Every patient will have a bed, a stool, a chair, a small plastic cupboard, a dustbin and utensils, and will be given a toiletry kit.

* Individual phone and laptop charging facility will be available for each bed. Patients can also bring their laptops but for any video or audio application, they will have to use headphones.

* Patients will have access to a recreational centre along with a library, board games, skipping ropes, etc.

* Food will be served to the patients by volunteers who will roll them on trolleys along the rows of beds.

* There are 600-odd toilets at the centre with 70 portable toilets, including three special ones for disabled people, stationed outside.

* The government has installed hydrants for the underground reservoir facility that has a capacity of 1.7 lakh litres for uninterrupted water supply at the centre.

* Authorities will use an e-hospital app that is being developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to handle the admission and discharge of patients. A team will work on 400 computers at the centre.

* Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has been asked to provide landline and internet connection at the facility.