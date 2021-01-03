Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Bull trainers gear up for Jallikattu as Pongal approaches

Bull trainers gear up for Jallikattu as Pongal approaches

The process of registration for the bull will begin 10 days in advance, with medical check-up for both the bulls and Jallikattu cattle players. Bulls are trained through an intensive process called ‘mann kuthal’, where bulls develop their skills by digging their horns in the wet earth.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 19:30 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Madurai

As per the government’s directive, the number of players cannot be more than 150 at an event and Covid-19 negative certificates have been made mandatory for players (PTI)

As the festival of Pongal approaches, bull trainers in Madurai have started to gear up for Jallikattu, the traditional but highly controversial bull-taming sport for which tamers spend months raising bulls.

After the Tamil Nadu government granted permission to hold the sport with certain restrictions last week, the event is set to be held in Madurai and surrounding villages from January 15 to 17.

One of the most popular sites for the sport is the Alanganallur village in Madurai which often receives tourists from all over the world.

The process of registration for the bull will begin 10 days in advance, with medical check-up for both the bulls and Jallikattu cattle players.



Bulls are trained through an intensive process called ‘mann kuthal’, where bulls develop their skills by digging their horns in the wet earth.

Bull trainer Nivathan and his family have been raising five Jallikattu bulls, especially for the festival.

“I take the bulls out to train twice a day, one in the morning, and one in the evening. The festival will be held next week,” Nivathan said.

As per the government’s directive, the number of players cannot be more than 150 at an event and Covid-19 negative certificates have been made mandatory for players. The number of spectators has also been restricted to 50 per cent of the gathering.

The Supreme Court (SC) in 2014 had banned Jallikattu after a plea was filed by the Animal Welfare Board of India and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The state government, however, insisted that Jallikattu was a crucial part of the state’s culture and identity. The ban was later lifted in January 2017 with an amendment to the law after massive protests in Chennai.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Won’t go back till laws are repealed, say farmers before 7th round of talks
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
‘Disgraceful’: Vardhan slams Akhilesh Yadav, Tharoor over Covid-19 vaccine
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Muradnagar roof collapse: How it happened
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar

latest news

From ‘impotency’ to ‘microchip’: Dangerous conspiracy theories surrounding Covid-19
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Union minister Sadananda Gowda collapses due to low blood sugar, hospitalised
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Cold conditions prevail in Rajasthan amid rains
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Women kabadi tournament goes on despite rains to keep farmers’ spirit alive
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.