Bullet train project may be delayed due to Covid

New Delhi:

The work on land acquisition and tendering for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed rail corridor may face delays due to Covid-19 and the bullet train may fail to meet its 2023 deadline, officials aware of the development said.

Thus far 63% land has been acquired for the project, according to the project implementing agency National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). The project connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad has a deadline of December 2023. The Railways had said last month that the high-speed rail corridor is expected to be completed on time despite the Covid-19 outbreak.

“As per the feasibility study the target date for completion of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project is December 2023. About 63% land has been acquired for the project and tenders for civil works for 345 kms out of 508 kms alignment ( 68% of civil works) is already floated. This includes six MAHSR stations (including one underground station in Mumbai). The works related to utility diversion are progressing well and the construction of Sabarmati passenger hub (a multi modal hub) in Sabarmati, Gujarat has also started,” NHSRCL said.

The estimated total cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad project is Rs 1.08 trillion, of which 81 per cent cost is planned for funding through the loan from JICA, and may also escalate, the official said.

Centre has signed a loan agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for providing ₹15,000 crore, of the total loan amount of ₹88,000 crore. “At this stage it’s impact is not known in certainty as pandemic is still continuing” NHSRCL spokesperson told Hindustan Times.

“ Last year, the company had floated nine civil work tenders which could not be opened due to the pandemic. The deadline of the project is likely to be shifted further due to this,” the official said.

One section of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed rail corridor is likely to be tendered out within three months after nearly 90% of the land acquisition for the project is completed, according to railway board chairman VK Yadav, Hindustan Times had reported on August 4.

Yadav had said there has been a “slowdown” in land acquisition due to Covid 19.