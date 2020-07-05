Bungalow that Priyanka Gandhi will vacate allotted to BJP MP Anil Baluni

BJP MP and national media chief Anil Baluni has been allotted the bungalow where Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has been staying. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Days after cancelling the government accommodation allotted to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Centre has given its nod to BJP MP Anil Baluni to move into the bungalow at 35 Lodhi Estate in New Delhi.

Officials aware of the development told Hindustan Times that the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs has allotted the type 6B bungalow to the BJP spokesperson.

“Once the notice is served to vacate the bungalow it can be allocated within two months. The rental of the house starts from the day of the allotment and Mr Baluni can move in within two months. Usually if any repairs are needed CPWD asks for time for the maintenance work,” a senior ministry official said.

The ministry of housing and urban affairs on Wednesday cancelled the government accommodation provided to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at 35, Lodhi Estate, on the grounds that she is no longer protected by the Special Protection Group (SPG) and so was not eligible to continue living in that bungalow.

According to the current norms, there are no provisions for allotment or retention of government accommodation to those with Z+ security unless exceptions are made based on recommendations given by the home ministry.

The allotment of central government bungalows is done through the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Act under the administrative control of the directorate of estates.

“Usually MPs are allotted type V bungalows but can also be allotted type 6A or B depending on the approval,” the official added.

Baluni, who is also the BJP national media head, currently stays at 20, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Road, a Type 6 B bungalow.

Priyanka Gandhi has been asked to vacate the bungalow by August 1. Hours after the notice was served on Wednesday, she paid her dues till June 30 for the house. The ministry said that Priyanka Gandhi had accumulated dues of RS 3,46,677 towards the accommodation until June 30.

Gandhi is now planning to move to Lucknow in February to the late Sheila Kaul’s house. The Congress party claims it was renovated months back for her with plans of working on the Uttar Pradesh state elections that are due in 2022.