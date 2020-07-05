Bunker, 2 kg explosives found in demolished house of Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey

Policemen were ambushed when they approached the house of Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday (PTI Photo)

A day after Uttar Pradesh police demolished the palatial house of gangster Vikas Dubey, a bunker and two kg of explosives, along with six country-made pistols, 25 live rounds and shrapnels were found there.

Kanpur inspector general (IG) Mohit Agarwal said Dubey had built a bunker inside the house, stocked with items on which he and his men could have survived for days in case of a prolonged siege. In addition, explosives and a cache of arms were found buried in the house. Police had taken the decision to pull down the house following inputs that the criminal had hidden firearms on the premises, he said.

Station house officer, Bithoor, Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, one of the seven policemen injured in the shootout at Bikru village in Kanpur on July 3, said he had been asked by station officer, Chaubeypur, Vinay Tiwari to accompany the raiding team. Tiwari was suspended on Saturday.

On reaching Bikru village, the police team left their vehicles on the road and walked about 100 metres, said Singh, who is under treatment at a hospital. They found a heavy earthmoving machine blocking the road. The team, he said, somehow reached close to Dubey’s house.

“Suddenly, firing began from all the directions. We looked for safe places. But the majority of our men went down in the first hail of bullets,” he said.

The police officer added that the remaining policemen fired back but were constrained by the fact that while the criminals could see them, policemen could not see the criminals.

“Two of my constables Ajay Sengar and Ajay Kashyap were injured. My priority at that time was to save them and take them to safer ground as others had fallen,” he said. Singh was injured when he was taking the constables away.

Ram Kumar Dubey, the father of gangster Vikas Dubey, said he was unaware of the shootout in which eight policemen were killed. Ramkumar had been living in Vikas’s new house that was demolished on Saturday. When asked if Vikas Dubey was present during the shootout, he said he didn’t know that either. He said if his son had done anything wrong, the state government should punish him. Otherwise, he had faith in the court where the truth would come out. “We will see the case in court,” he said at Bikru village.