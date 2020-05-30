Sections
Home / India News / Bus with migrant workers plunges into ditch in Odisha, 3 seriously injured

Bus with migrant workers plunges into ditch in Odisha, 3 seriously injured

This is the 13th road accident in Odisha involving migrant workers returning home since May 1 when lockdown conditions were eased for inter-state travel.

Updated: May 30, 2020 15:36 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sabir Hussain,

A crane lifting the bus out of the ditch where it fell in Odisha’s Balasore district on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Three people including a driver were critically injured when a bus carrying 38 migrant workers from Kerala to West Bengal veered off just ahead of a bridge and plunged into a ditch on National Highway16 in Odisha’s Balasore district Saturday morning, police said.

“The bus overturned at Mangalpur-Nuagaon area of Balasore district when the driver lost control over the vehicle. Other than the three who were seriously injured, the rest of the passengers escaped with minor injuries. All the injured were rushed to Balasore district headquarters hospital,” a police official said.

This is the 13th road accident in Odisha involving migrant workers returning home since May 1 when lockdown conditions were eased for inter-state travel. So far five persons have been killed in these road mishaps. Though migrants have started arriving by Shramik Special trains, many are still arriving by trucks and buses because they are unable to get seats in the trains.

Two migrant workers returning from Surat were the first casualties when they were flung off a bus in Kandhamal on May 2.



On May 5, one person was killed and 10 others were injured when a bus carrying 40 Odia migrants crashed on National Highway 16 near Khurda.

On May 20, two migrant workers died and over 20 were injured in four separate road accidents in Odisha while on May 14, 12 migrant workers were injured, two of them seriously when the minibus carrying them from Andhra Pradesh crashed into a tree.

A bus carrying 47 migrant labourers from Bhubaneswar to Ganjam collided head-on with a truck in Baliguda area Kandhamal leading to injury to the drivers of both the vehicles and a passenger on May 26.

The 47 migrants had come from Goa by a Shramik Special train and were being sent to Ganjam. On the same day, a bus carrying 21 Odia migrants was involved in an accident at Laxman Nath toll gate on Bengal-Odisha border.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Irrfan Khan’s friend says actor helped raise funds for Covid relief
May 30, 2020 16:07 IST
Undertrial tests positive in Hisar
May 30, 2020 16:07 IST
Salman Khan donates hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police
May 30, 2020 16:03 IST
Skymet announces arrival of monsoon over Kerala, IMD differs
May 30, 2020 16:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.