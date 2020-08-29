Business revival panel meets in Jammu-Kashmir, discusses way forward

The committee formed by LG Manoj Sinha has discussed the problems faced by different sectors of businesses in Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI Photo)

The committee constituted for coming up with proposals for revival of business in Jammu and Kashmir met representatives of the business, industries and commerce fraternity of Kashmir division.

The meeting was chaired by advisor to Lt governor K.K Sharma and attended by its members including financial commissioner finance, Dr Arun Mehta, commissioner secretary, tourism, Zubair Ahmed, chairman Jammu Kashmir Bank, R.K Chibber, special secretary, finance, Shamim Wani, director industries and commerce Kashmir, Mehmood Ahmed and other senior officers.

The LG’s advisor said that the suggestions would be formulated and sent to the concerned departments for necessary interventions needed for revival of business in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting also decided to hold awareness camps across the Union Territory to create awareness about the Atmanirbar Bharat programme which has a special focus on entrepreneurship, innovation and self-sustenance.

“Finance, industries department and Jammu and Kashmir Bank would be coordinating the camps across Jammu and Kashmir so that the entrepreneurs are provided with an ample knowledge about the scheme and interventions of the Central government,” the official spokesman said.

During the meeting trade bodies raised various issues faced by them due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“The committee, while holding detailed deliberations with the business and industrial associations of Kashmir, assured them that the suggestions put forth would be taken into consideration while formulating a comprehensive program for revival of business in the UT,” the spokesman said.

The committee was framed after representatives of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) met LG Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan and apprised him of the issues and problems of the business community.

The committee will submit its report to the LG by 1st of September, 2020.

Led by its president Sheikh Ashiq Hussain, the KCCI apprised the Lt Governor about a range of issues concerning the prominent business communities including from industries, hospitality, handicrafts, houseboats, tourism, private schools, apple cold storage, and young entrepreneurs etc.

“We shared the pain and hardships which the business sector and traders suffered in the past 13 months,” Sheikh Ashiq had told HT.

“Businesses have been closed for the past one year and there are multiple reasons including post-August 2019 lockdown, internet shutdown, and then Covid-19,” he said.

He said that the LG took on the spot decision to form the committee for time bound inputs. “People have suffered immensely. There is growing unemployment and small time traders are on the verge of closure. We are expecting a bailout package from the J-K government and the Centre,” he said.

The economic activity has suffered since August 5 last year, when restrictions were imposed across J-K following the abrogation of the special status of the region. It was further aggravated by the lockdown since mid-March, 2020, announced to contain Covid-19 pandemic.