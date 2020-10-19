Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Government panel estimates

By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Government panel estimates

At least half of India’s 1.3 billion people are likely to have been infected with the new coronavirus by next February, helping slow the spread of the disease, a member of a federal government committee tasked with providing projections said on Monday.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 20:35 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Mumbai

A woman reacts as a healthcare worker collects a swab sample amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at a testing centre, in New Delhi, India October 17, 2020. (Reuters photo)

At least half of India’s 1.3 billion people are likely to have been infected with the new coronavirus by next February, helping slow the spread of the disease, a member of a federal government committee tasked with providing projections said on Monday.

India has so far reported 7.55 million cases of the coronavirus and is second only to the United States in terms of total infections.

But Covid-19 infections are decreasing in India after a peak in mid-September, with 61,390 new cases reported on average each day, according to a Reuters tally.

“Our mathematical model estimates that around 30% of the population is currently infected and it could go up to 50% by February,” Manindra Agrawal, a professor at the Indian Institute for Technology in Kanpur and a committee member, told Reuters.



The committee’s estimate for the current spread of the virus is much higher than the federal government’s serological surveys, which showed that only around 14 per cent of the population had been infected, as of September.

But Agrawal said serological surveys might not be able to get sampling absolutely correct because of the sheer size of the population that they were surveying.

Instead, the committee of virologists, scientists and other experts, whose report was made public on Sunday, has relied on a mathematical model.

“We have evolved a new model which explicitly takes into account unreported cases, so we can divide infected people into two categories – reported cases and infections that do not get reported,” Agrawal said.

The committee warned that their projections would not hold up if precautions were not followed, and cases could spike by up to 2.6 million infections in a single month if measures such as social distancing and wearing masks were ignored.

Experts have warned that infections could rise in India as the holiday season nears, with celebrations for the Hindu festivals of Durga Puja and Diwali due this month and in mid-November, respectively.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
Oct 19, 2020 20:35 IST
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Oct 19, 2020 18:54 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: CSK post 125/5 against RR in Abu Dhabi
Oct 19, 2020 21:13 IST
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork, says PM Modi
Oct 19, 2020 20:27 IST

latest news

Chirag Paswan’s LJP vision document on October 21, promises Sita temple
Oct 19, 2020 21:14 IST
India likely to let buyers decide on Air India debt
Oct 19, 2020 21:06 IST
‘We have learnt to work in Covid-era’
Oct 19, 2020 21:05 IST
‘People thought I am some crazy guy!’
Oct 19, 2020 21:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.