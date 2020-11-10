By-poll Results 2020 live updates: Counting of votes on 58 assembly seats across 11 states begins

Women show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Jharkhand Assembly bypolls, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Dumka district, Tuesday on Nov. 3, 2020. (PTI File Photo )

Counting of votes of by-polls held in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 states in the country is began at 8m on Tuesday. This is being held along the vote-counting process in Bihar where the country’s first major electoral exercise was held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Votes are being be counted for 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, where the stakes are high for the ruling Shivraj Singh Chouhan led-BJP government and the Congress. The BJP government needs at least eight more MLAs for a clear majority in the state assembly. By-polls were held in Joura, Sumaoli, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Malhara, Anuppur, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipliya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanwer and Suwasra.

While counting is taking place for eight assembly seats of Abdasa, Limdi, Morbi, Dhari, Gadhada (ST), Karjan, Dangs (ST) and Kaprada (ST) in Gujarat, votes are also being counted for seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Naugaon, Ghatampur (Kanpur), Bulandshahr, Tundla (Firozabad), Bangarmau (Unnao), Deoria and Malhani seats had fallen vacant in the northern state.

Votes are also being counted for by-elections held for two seats each in Karnataka, Jharkhand, Odisha, Nagaland and one each in Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Haryana. There will be no impact of the by-poll results on the ruling governments in Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha and Nagaland. By-polls were also conducted across four seats in Manipur and the votes will be counted in this northeastern state on Tuesday as well.

Here are the live updates on the by-polls results

1453 postal ballots and 51 service votes to be counted in Telangana

Counting has begun in Dubbak by-elections in Telangana’s Siddipet district. As many as 1453 postal ballots and 51 service votes are being counted at the Indur Engineering College at Ponnala on the outskirts of Siddipet town.

Counting begins

Counting of votes for 58 assembly constituencies spread across 11 states has begun.

Covid-19 safety protocols to be strictly followed

As counting of votes is set to begin shortly, the administrations have ensured that the protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease are followed strictly.

Counting to begin at 8am

